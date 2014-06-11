FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya 182-day, 364-day T-bills yields rise at latest sale
June 11, 2014

Kenya 182-day, 364-day T-bills yields rise at latest sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 11 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 182-day Treasury bills rose to 10.323 percent at auction on Wednesday from 10.016 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on the 364-day Treasury bills also on sale went up to 10.239 percent from 10.086 percent last week.

The bank received bids worth a total 9.19 billion shillings ($104.73 million) for the 8 billion shillings worth of the two papers on sale. It accepted all the bids.

The bank said it would offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day T-bills worth a total 12 billion shillings next week. ($1 = 87.7500 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Drazen Jorgic)

