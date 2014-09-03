FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenyan 364- and 182-day Treasury bill yields inch lower
#Financials
September 3, 2014 / 2:32 PM / 3 years ago

Kenyan 364- and 182-day Treasury bill yields inch lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The yield on Kenya’s 364-day Treasury bills inched down to 10.233 percent at auction on Wednesday from 10.253 percent, while that on six-months bills fell to 8.550 percent from 8.650 percent, the central bank said.

The central bank said subscriptions totalled 9.7 billion shillings ($109.42 million) for the 8 billion shillings on offer. The bank accepted 5.2 billion shillings worth of bids.

Next week, the bank will offer Treasury bills for the 91-, 182-, and 364-day worth a total of 12 billion shillings. (1 US dollar = 88.6500 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by James Macharia; editing by Drazen Jorgic)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
