Kenya 182-day Tbill yield rises to 9.105 pct, 364-day up to 10.257 pct
October 29, 2014

NAIROBI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 182-day Treasury bills rose to 9.105 percent at auction on Wednesday from 9.000 percent last week, the central bank said.

The bank said the yield on 364-day Treasury bills also on sale rose to 10.257 percent from 10.231 percent last week.

The bank said it received bids worth a total of 8 billion shillings ($89.64 million) for the 9 billion shillings of bills on offer. It accepted 7.3 billion shillings.

Next week the bank will offer a total of 12 billion shillings worth of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills for sale.

1 US dollar = 89.2500 Kenyan shilling Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia

