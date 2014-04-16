FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's 182-day, 364-day Treasury bills' yields fall
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 16, 2014 / 2:37 PM / 3 years ago

Kenya's 182-day, 364-day Treasury bills' yields fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 16 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 182-day Treasury bills eased to 9.812 percent at auction on Wednesday from 9.830 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on the 364-day Treasury bills also dropped to 10.111 percent from 10.259 percent last week.

The central bank offered bills worth 6 billion shillings ($69.04 million) and received bids worth a total 14.5 billion shillings. It accepted bids worth 11.54 billion shillings.

Next week, the bank will offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day shillings worth a combined 9 billion shillings. ($1 = 86.9000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Duncan Miriri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.