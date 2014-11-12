FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's 364-day Treasury bill yield falls to 10.212 pct
November 12, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

Kenya's 364-day Treasury bill yield falls to 10.212 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 364-day Treasury bill eased to 10.212 percent at its auction on Wednesday from 10.242 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on the 182-day Treasury bill, on sale in the same auction, inched higher to 9.211 percent from 9.183 percent last week.

The central bank said it received bids worth a total 11.07 billion shillings ($122.93 million) for the 9 billion shillings of Treasury bills it offered. It accepted 10.08 billion shillings.

Next week the bank will auction 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 12 billion shillings.

1 US dollar = 90.0500 Kenyan shilling Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Duncan Miriri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
