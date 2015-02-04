FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya 364-day Treasury bill yield inches up to 10.987 pct
#Market News
February 4, 2015

Kenya 364-day Treasury bill yield inches up to 10.987 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 364-day Treasury bill edged up to 10.987 percent at auction on Wednesday from 10.984 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on the six-month bill also rose in the same auction to 10.362 percent from 10.334 percent in last week’s sale.

Both issues were met by good demand, with the six month bill getting a 125.8 percent subscription rate and the longer dated bill getting a subscription rate of 101.4 percent, the central bank said.

Next week, the central bank will offer bills of all maturities worth 8 billion shillings ($87.48 million), it said.

$1 = 91.4500 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
