Kenyan Treasury bills' yields rise at auction

NAIROBI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The yield on Kenya’s 364-day Treasury bill jumped to 22.363 percent at auction on Wednesday from 21.882 percent at last week’s auction, the central bank said.

The yield on the six-month Treasury bill also jumped to 22.291 percent during the same auction, from 21.840 percent last week, the bank said.

The bank reported bids worth 20.64 billion shillings ($202.35 million) for the one-year bill, representing a subscription rate of 516 percent. Demand for the six-month bill amounted to 4.88 billion shillings, or 121.94 percent.

It accepted a total of 21.13 billion shillings. Yields on Kenyan Treasuries jumped last month, mainly because of the central bank’s monetary tightening stance.

Next week, the bank said it will offer Treasury bills of all maturities worth a total of 12 billion shillings.