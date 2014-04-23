Yields rise on Kenya's 182-, 364-day T-bills - cenbank

NAIROBI, April 23 (Reuters) - The weighted average yields on Kenya’s 182- and 364-day Treasury bills inched higher at auction on Wednesday, the central bank said.

The yield on the 6-month paper crept up to 9.822 percent from 9.812 percent last week, while the one year paper fetched 10.120 percent from 10.111 previously.

The central bank received bids worth 7.16 billion shillings ($82.20 million) for the 6 billion shillings worth of paper on offer. It accepted bids worth 6.80 billion.

The bank said it would offer Treasury bills of all maturities totalling 9 billion shillings next week. ($1 = 87.1000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Drazen Jorgic)