Yield on Kenya's 182-day T-bill edges up at auction
#Financials
May 7, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 3 years ago

Yield on Kenya's 182-day T-bill edges up at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 7 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 182-day paper edged higher to 9.872 percent at auction on Wednesday compared with 9.774 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on 364-day paper slipped to 10.083 percent, compared with 10.112 percent a week earlier.

The bank said it received bids worth 4.957 billion Kenyan shillings ($56.9 million) for the 6 billion shillings worth of bills on offer. It accepted bids worth 4.919 billion shillings.

The bank said it would offer a total of 9 billion shilling for 91-, 182- and 364-day paper next week.

$1 = 87.0500 Kenyan Shillings Reporting by Edmund Blair; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
