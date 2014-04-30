FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yield on Kenya's 91-day T-bill creeps higher to 8.799 pct
April 30, 2014 / 2:37 PM / 3 years ago

Yield on Kenya's 91-day T-bill creeps higher to 8.799 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 30 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s benchmark 91-day Treasury bill > edged higher to 8.799 percent on Wednesday from 8.783 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on the 182-day paper fell marginally to 9.774 percent from 9.822 percent last week, while that on the 364-day paper fell to 10.112 percent from 10.120 percent, the bank said.

The bank said it received bids worth 3.5 billion shillings ($40.28 million) for the 3 billion shillings worth of the 91-day paper on offer, and accepted bids worth 2.63 billion shillings.

For the 182- and 364-day debt, the bank received bids worth a total of 8.8 billion shillings after it had offered a total of 6 billion for the papers. It accepted offers worth 6.57 billion shillings.

The bank said it would offer a total of 9 billion for the three papers next week.

$1 = 86.9000 Kenyan Shillings Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
