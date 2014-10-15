FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yield on Kenya's 182-day T-bill rises
#Credit Markets
October 15, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 3 years ago

Yield on Kenya's 182-day T-bill rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The average weighted yield on Kenya’s 182-day treasury bills inched up to 8.986 percent at auction on Wednesday from 8.913 percent last week, the central bank said.

The bank said the yield on the one-year paper declined to 10.172 percent from 10.327 percent.

A total of 15.1 billion shillings ($169.38 million) worth of bids were received for the two debt papers. The bank had offered a total of 9 billion shillings and accepted 10.2 billion shillings worth of bids, it said in a statement.

Next week, the bank will offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day bills worth a total of 12 billion shillings. (1 US dollar = 89.1500 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by George Obulutsa)

