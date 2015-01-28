FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's 364- and 182-day Treasury bills' yields rise at auction
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 28, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

Kenya's 364- and 182-day Treasury bills' yields rise at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The average weighted yield on Kenya’s 364-day Treasury bill rose to 10.984 percent at auction on Wednesday from 10.825 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on the 182-day bills rose to 10.334 percent from 10.282 percent, the bank said.

The bank said it received bids worth a total of 5 billion shillings ($55 million) for the 9 billion shillings’ worth of bills on sale. It accepted 3.35 billion shillings.

Next week the bank will sell 12 billion shillings of Treasury bills for all maturities.

$1 = 91.5500 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.