Yields on Kenya's 364-day, 182-day Treasury bills fall at auction
March 25, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

Yields on Kenya's 364-day, 182-day Treasury bills fall at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 25 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 364-day Treasury bill fell to 10.553 percent at auction on Wednesday from 10.596 percent last week, the central bank said.

At the same auction, the yield on the 182-day Treasury bill fell to 10.300 percent from 10.326 percent from a week ago, the bank said.

The bank said it received bids worth a total of 10.48 billion shillings ($114 million) for the 7 billion shillings worth of debt on offer.

The bank will sell 8 billion shillings worth of Treasury bills for all maturities next week.

$1 = 91.8000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by George Obulutsa and Edith Honan; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
