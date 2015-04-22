Yields on Kenya's 364-day, 182-day T-bills rise at auction

NAIROBI, April 22 (Reuters) - The weighted average yields on Kenya’s 182-day rose slightly to 10.272 percent at an auction on Wednesday from 10.252 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on 364-day Treasury bills also on sale rose to 10.595 percent from 10.576 percent last week, it said.

The bank offered bills worth a total of 7.0 billion shillings ($75 million), received bids worth 6.56 billion shillings and accepted 6.46 billion shillings.

The bank said it would offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day bills worth a total of 8 billion shillings next week.