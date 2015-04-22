FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yields on Kenya's 364-day, 182-day T-bills rise at auction
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 22, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

Yields on Kenya's 364-day, 182-day T-bills rise at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 22 (Reuters) - The weighted average yields on Kenya’s 182-day rose slightly to 10.272 percent at an auction on Wednesday from 10.252 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on 364-day Treasury bills also on sale rose to 10.595 percent from 10.576 percent last week, it said.

The bank offered bills worth a total of 7.0 billion shillings ($75 million), received bids worth 6.56 billion shillings and accepted 6.46 billion shillings.

The bank said it would offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day bills worth a total of 8 billion shillings next week.

$1 = 93.6500 Kenyan shillings Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.