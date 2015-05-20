Kenya 182-day, 364-day T-bill yields rise at auction

NAIROBI, May 20 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 364-day Treasury bills climbed higher to 10.808 percent at an auction on Wednesday from 10.768 percent last week, the central bank said.

The bank said the yield on the 182-day Treasury bills also on sale rose to 10.550 percent from 10.348 percent last week.

It received bids worth 630.56 million shillings ($6.5 million) for the 7 billion shillings worth of bills on offer, and accepted al the bids.

Next week the bank said it will sell 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total of 8 billion shillings.