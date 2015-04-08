FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's 364-day Treasury bill yield rises at auction
April 8, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

Kenya's 364-day Treasury bill yield rises at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 8 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 364-day Treasury bill rose at auction on Wednesday to 10.564 percent from 10.543 percent last week, the central bank said.

The weighted average yield on the six-month Treasury bill fell at the same auction to 10.248 percent from 10.271 percent last week. Both bills were oversubscribed.

The central bank said it would sell bills of all maturities worth a total of 8 billion shillings ($86 million) at next week’s auction.

$1 = 92.6500 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
