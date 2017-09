NAIROBI, April 9 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 91-day Treasury bill edged down to 8.422 percent in auction on Thursday from 8.454 percent last week, the central bank said.

The bank said it received bids worth 2.40 billion shillings ($26 million) for the 1 billion shilling it offered, representing a subscription of 239.50 percent. It accepted bids worth 2.39 billion shillings.