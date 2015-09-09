FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's 182-, 364-day T-bills yields jump at auction- central bank
September 9, 2015

Kenya's 182-, 364-day T-bills yields jump at auction- central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 364-day Treasury bill rose to 14.948 percent at auction on Wednesday from 13.967 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on the 182-day Treasury bill yield rose to 12.877 percent at the same auction from 12.305 percent last week.

The bank received bids worth 11.3 billion shillings ($107.41 million) for the 8 billion shillings worth of bills it had offered. It accepted 9.5 billion shillings worth of bids.

Next week the banks will offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 11 billion shillings. ($1 = 105.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Edmund Blair)

