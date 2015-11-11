FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's 182-, 364-day T-bill yields slide at auction, central bank says
#Financials
November 11, 2015

Kenya's 182-, 364-day T-bill yields slide at auction, central bank says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills plummeted at a hugely oversubscibed auction on Wednesday, the central bank said.

The yield on the 182-day bill fell to 12.282 percent from 16.492 percent last week and the yield on the 364-day bill dropped to 13.620 percent from 17.130 percent the previous week. Yields on both tenors were above 21 percent two weeks ago.

The central bank offered bills worth 12 billion shillings ($117.47 million) and accepted bids worth 16.5 billion. It got offers worth 45.96 billion shillings.

The central bank will offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day bills next week worth a total 18 billion shillings. ($1 = 102.1500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic, editing by Larry King)

