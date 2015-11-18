FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's 182-, 364-day T-bill yields fall at auction - central bank
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 18, 2015 / 6:36 PM / 2 years ago

Kenya's 182-, 364-day T-bill yields fall at auction - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills fell at auction on Wednesday, the central bank said.

The yield on the 182-day bill slid to 10.203 percent from 12.282 percent last week and the yield on the 364-day bill dropped to 12.086 percent from 13.620 percent the previous week. Yields on both tenors were above 21 percent in late October.

The central bank offered bills worth 12 billion shillings ($117.53 million) and accepted bids worth 12.08 billion. It got offers worth 13.94 billion shillings.

The central bank will offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day bills next week worth a total 18 billion shillings. ($1 = 102.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.