Kenyan T-bill yields rise at weekly auction
#Financials
July 22, 2015 / 2:22 PM / 2 years ago

Kenyan T-bill yields rise at weekly auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 22 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 182-day Treasury bill rose to 12.431 percent at auction on Wednesday from 12.153 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on the 364-day Treasury bill also jumped to 13.034 percent from 12.532 percent last week.

The bank received bids worth 1.83 billion shillings ($18 million) for the 8 billion shillings’ worth of bills offered, and accepted 942.1 million shillings.

Next week, the central bank will offer 11 billion shillings worth of Treasuries of all maturities at two separate auctions, the bank said. ($1 = 100.65 shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Joe Brock)

