Kenya's 182-day T-bill yield up, 364-day yield falls
August 12, 2015 / 3:33 PM / 2 years ago

Kenya's 182-day T-bill yield up, 364-day yield falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 182-day Treasury bills rose to 11.900 percent on Wednesday from 11.828 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on 364-day bills also on sale fell to 13.001 percent from 13.133 percent last week.

The bank received bids worth a total of 6.58 billion shillings ($65 million) for the 8 billion shillings’ worth of bills offered, and accepted 6.36 billion shillings.

Next week, the bank will auction 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 11 billion shillings.

$1 = 101.2000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
