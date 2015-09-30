FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya 182-day, 364-day T-bill yields jump at latest sale
September 30, 2015

Kenya 182-day, 364-day T-bill yields jump at latest sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 364-day Treasury bills jumped to 20.695 percent at an auction on Wednesday from 16.301 percent last week, the central bank said.

During the same auction, the yield on the 182-day Treasury bill shot up to 20.331 percent from 14.551 percent last week, the bank said.

The bank said it received bids worth 5.76 billion shillings for the 8 billion shillings’ worth of bills offered. It accepted 5.64 billion shillings.

The bank said it will offer Treasury bills of all maturities at two separate auctions next week to raise a combined 12 billion shillings. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
