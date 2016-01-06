Kenyan Treasury bills' yields rise at auction

NAIROBI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The yield on Kenya’s 364-day Treasury bill rose to 13.803 percent at auction on Wednesday from 13.254 percent at last week’s sale, the central bank said.

The yield on the six-month Treasury bill increased to 13.164 percent from 12.762 percent.

The central bank sold bills worth a combined 5.68 billion shillings ($55.58 million), against a target of 12 billion, reflecting a subscription rate of 48.59 percent for the 182-day bill and 65.11 percent for the one-year bill.

Next week, the bank will offer bills of all maturities worth a total of 16 billion shillings in two separate auctions, it said. ($1 = 102.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by John Stonestreet)