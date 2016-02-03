FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yields on Kenya's 182-, 364-day Treasury bills drop in auction
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 3, 2016 / 3:57 PM / 2 years ago

Yields on Kenya's 182-, 364-day Treasury bills drop in auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 364-day Treasury bill slid to 13.964 percent in auction on Wednesday from 14.488 percent at last week’s sale, the central bank said.

The yield on the six-month bill also fell to 13.912 percent in the same sale from 14.380 percent last week.

The bank sold 6.16 billion shillings ($60.30 million) worth of the one year bill and 12.07 billion shillings in the six-month bill. It had sought to raise 12 billion shillings from the two bonds, receiving bids worth 36.75 billion.

Next week, the bank will offer bills of all maturities worth 16 billion shillings in two separate auctions, it said. ($1 = 102.1500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Drazen Jorgic)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.