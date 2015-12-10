FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya 91-day Treasury bill yield rises to 9.667 pct - central bank
December 10, 2015 / 3:43 PM / 2 years ago

Kenya 91-day Treasury bill yield rises to 9.667 pct - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The weighted average interest rate on Kenya’s 91-day Treasury bill edged up to 9.667 percent in auction on Thursday from 9.218 percent last week, the central bank said.

Investors offered 6.3 billion shillings ($61.83 million) for the 4 billion shillings worth of debt on offer, the central bank said. It accepted 4.5 billion shillings.

Next week, the bank will offer Treasury bills of all maturities worth a combined 16 billion shillings at two separate auctions, it said. ($1 = 101.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Edmund Blair)

