Kenya 364-day, 182-day T-bill yields rise at latest sale
United Kingdom
September 16, 2015 / 3:18 PM / 2 years ago

Kenya 364-day, 182-day T-bill yields rise at latest sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 364-day Treasury bill rose to 15.768 percent at auction on Wednesday from 14.948 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on the 182-day Treasury bill yield rose to 13.861 percent at the same auction from 12.877 percent last week.

The bank received bids worth 3.07 billion shillings ($28.99 million) for the 8 billion shillings worth of bills it had offered. It accepted 2.71 billion shillings worth of bids.

Next week the banks will offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 12 billion shillings. ($1 = 105.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by George Obulutsa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
