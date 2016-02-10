FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya 364-day, 182-day T-bill yields fall at weekly sale
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 10, 2016 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Kenya 364-day, 182-day T-bill yields fall at weekly sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 364-day Treasury bills fell to 13.605 percent at an auction on Wednesday from 13.964 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on the 182-day bill also on sale dropped to 13.251 percent from 13.912 percent last week.

The bank received bids worth 31.37 billion shillings for the two bills for 12 billion shillings offered. It accepted 15.75 billion shillings.

Next week, the bank will sell bills of all maturities worth a total 16 billion shillings in two separate auctions, it said. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.