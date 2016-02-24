FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yields on Kenya 364-day, 182-day T-bills fall - central bank
February 24, 2016

Yields on Kenya 364-day, 182-day T-bills fall - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 364-day Treasury bill fell to 13.250 percent at auction on Wednesday from 13.406 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on the 182-day bill dropped to 11.925 percent from 12.476 percent last week.

The bank received bids worth 17.14 billion shillings ($169 million) for the 12 billion shillings it offered across the two bonds. It accepted 12.49 billion shillings.

Next week, the bank will sell bills of all maturities worth a total 16 billion shillings in two separate auctions, it said. ($1 = 101.6500 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

