Kenya 364-day T-bills yield slips at auction -central bank
March 23, 2016 / 3:37 PM / a year ago

Kenya 364-day T-bills yield slips at auction -central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 23 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 364-day Treasury bills fell to 11.914 percent at auction on Wednesday from 12.019 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on the 182-day bills edged up to 10.622 percent from 10.499 percent last week.

The bank received bids worth 17.96 billion shillings ($177.12 million) for the 12 billion shillings worth of bills on offer. It accepted 14.17 billion shillings.

Next week, the bank will sell Treasury bills of all maturities worth a total 16 billion shillings in two separate auctions. ($1 = 101.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

