Yields on Kenya's 182-day, 364-day T-bills slip at auction
May 18, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

Yields on Kenya's 182-day, 364-day T-bills slip at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 18 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 364-day Treasury bill declined to 11.570 percent at an auction on Wednesday from 11.689 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on the 182-day Treasury bill slipped to 10.137 percent at the same sale from 10.273 percent.

The bank said in a statement that it had received bids worth 15.935 billion shillings ($157.85 million) for the two bills. It had offered bills worth 12.00 billion shillings and accepted bids worth 12.01 billion shillings.

The bank said it would offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth 16 billion shillings next week. ($1 = 100.9500 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
