NAIROBI, June 23 (Reuters) - The yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bill slipped to 7.059 percent at auction on Thursday from 7.161 percent last week, the central bank said.

The bank offer paper worth 4.00 billion shillings ($39.53 million) and received bids worth 5.33 billion shillings. It accepted bids worth 5.03 billion shillings.