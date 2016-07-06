FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Kenyan 182-day, 364-day T-bill yields rise, 91-day yield falls
July 6, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

Kenyan 182-day, 364-day T-bill yields rise, 91-day yield falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 6 (Reuters) - The weighted average yields on Kenya 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills rose at auction on Wednesday, while the yield on the 91-day bill slipped, the central bank said.

The yields on the 182-day bill rose to 9.647 percent from 9.393 percent last week and the 364-day yield climbed to 10.952 percent from 10.676 percent. The yield on the 91-day bills dipped to 7.027 percent from 7.045 percent last week.

The bank offered bills worth a total of 16 billion shillings ($158.21 million) and accepted bids worth 5.8 billion shillings. The central bank said it would offer bills on all three tenors worth 16 billion shillings next week.

$1 = 101.1300 Kenyan shillings Writing by Edmund Blair, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
