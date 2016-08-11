FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 11, 2016 / 2:21 PM / a year ago

Kenya 91-day T-bill yield rises to 8.541 pct at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bills rose to 8.541 percent at auction on Thursday from 8.349 percent last week, the central bank said.

The bank offered bills worth 4 billion shillings ($39.46 million) and received bids worth 14 billion shillings. It accepted bids worth 11.55 billion shillings.

The bank said it would offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day bills worth 16 billion shillings next week. ($1 = 101.3800 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by George Obulutsa)

