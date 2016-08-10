Yields rise on Kenya's 182-day, 364-day T-bills

NAIROBI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya's 364-day Treasury bill rose to 11.684 percent from 11.405 percent at auction on Wednesday, while the yield on the 182-day bill climbed to 10.811 percent from 10.696 percent, the central bank said.

It offered bills worth a total of 12 billion shillings ($118.34 million) and received bids worth 15.35 billion shillings, while accepting bids worth 10.60 billion shillings.

The bank said it would offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day bills worth 16 billion shillings next week. ($1 = 101.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Edmund Blair; editing by Mark Heinrich)