Kenya's 364-day t-bills yield declines to 11.723 pct - central bank
May 4, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Kenya's 364-day t-bills yield declines to 11.723 pct - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 4 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 364-day Treasury bills edged down to 11.723 percent at an auction on Wednesday from 11.745 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on the 182-day Treasury bill also on sale declined to 10.366 percent from 10.453 percent.

The bank said in a statement it had received bids worth 14.99 billion Kenyan shillings ($149.01 million)for the two bills. It had offered bills worth 12.00 billion shillings and accepted bids worth 14.98 billion shillings.

The bank said it would offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth 16 billion shillings next week. ($1 = 100.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema)

