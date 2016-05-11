FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's 364-day T-bills yield declines to 11.689 pct - central bank
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 11, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

Kenya's 364-day T-bills yield declines to 11.689 pct - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 11 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 364-day Treasury bills declined to 11.689 percent at an auction on Wednesday from 11.723 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on the 182-day Treasury bill also on sale declined to 10.273 percent from 10.366 percent.

The bank said in a statement it had received bids worth 22.02 billion shillings ($219.00 million) for the two bills. It had offered bills worth 12.00 billion shillings and accepted bids worth 12.15 billion shillings.

The bank said it would offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth 16 billion shillings next week. ($1 = 100.5500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.