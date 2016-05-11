Kenya's 364-day T-bills yield declines to 11.689 pct - central bank

NAIROBI, May 11 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 364-day Treasury bills declined to 11.689 percent at an auction on Wednesday from 11.723 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on the 182-day Treasury bill also on sale declined to 10.273 percent from 10.366 percent.

The bank said in a statement it had received bids worth 22.02 billion shillings ($219.00 million) for the two bills. It had offered bills worth 12.00 billion shillings and accepted bids worth 12.15 billion shillings.

The bank said it would offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth 16 billion shillings next week. ($1 = 100.5500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema)