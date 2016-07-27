FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's 182-day Treasury bill yield climbs to 10.474 percent
July 27, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

Kenya's 182-day Treasury bill yield climbs to 10.474 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 27 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills rose to 10.474 percent at an auction on Wednesday from 10.205 percent last week, the central bank said.

At the same sale, the yield on the 364-day Treasury bills climbed to 11.369 percent from 11.027 percent last week, it said.

The bank received bids worth a total 18.41 billion shillings ($181.83 million) for the 12.00 billion it had offered and accepted 11.62 billion.

The bank will offer Treasury bills of all maturities worth a total 16 billion shillings at two separate auctions next week, it said. ($1 = 101.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Louise Ireland)

