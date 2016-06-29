FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya 364-day Treasury bill yield falls, 182-day bill yield up
June 29, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

Kenya 364-day Treasury bill yield falls, 182-day bill yield up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 29 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bill rose to 9.393 percent at auction on Wednesday from 9.239 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on the 364-day Treasury bill, which was also on sale, eased to 10.676 percent from 10.737 percent last week.

The bank offered bills worth a total 12 billion shillings ($118.81 million) and received bids worth 2.53 billion shillings. It accepted all the bids.

Next week, the bank will offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day bills worth a total of 16 billion shillings. ($1 = 101.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
