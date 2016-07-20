FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya 364-day, 182-day t-bill yields rise at latest sale
July 20, 2016

Kenya 364-day, 182-day t-bill yields rise at latest sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 20 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills rose to 10.205 percent at an auction on Wednesday from 9.914 percent last week, the central bank said.

At the same sale, the yield on the 364-day Treasury bills jumped to 11.027 percent from 10.869 percent last week, the bank added.

It received bids worth a total 17.18 billion shillings for the 12 billion shillings it had offered. It accepted 17.06 billion shillings.

The bank will offer Treasury bills of all maturities worth a total 16 billion shillings at two separate auctions next week, it said. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
