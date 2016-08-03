FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Yields on Kenyan Treasury bills rise at auction
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

Yields on Kenyan Treasury bills rise at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bill inched up to 10.696 percent at an auction on Wednesday from 10.474 percent last week, the central bank said.

During the same sale, the yield on the one-year Treasury bill also edged up to 11.405 percent from 11.369 percent last week.

The bank sold bills worth a combined 17.75 billion shillings ($175.22 million), well above its target of 12 billion shillings, after the auction was oversubscribed.

Next week, the bank will sell Treasury bills of all maturities worth 16 billion shillings at two separate auctions, it said. ($1 = 101.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.