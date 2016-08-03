Yields on Kenyan Treasury bills rise at auction

NAIROBI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bill inched up to 10.696 percent at an auction on Wednesday from 10.474 percent last week, the central bank said.

During the same sale, the yield on the one-year Treasury bill also edged up to 11.405 percent from 11.369 percent last week.

The bank sold bills worth a combined 17.75 billion shillings ($175.22 million), well above its target of 12 billion shillings, after the auction was oversubscribed.

Next week, the bank will sell Treasury bills of all maturities worth 16 billion shillings at two separate auctions, it said. ($1 = 101.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri, editing by Larry King)