Yield on Kenya 364-day T-bill edges up - central bank
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 20, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

Yield on Kenya 364-day T-bill edges up - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 20 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 364-day Treasury bill edged up to 11.800 percent at auction on Wednesday from 11.791 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on the 182-day Treasury bill slipped to 10.691 percent from 10.938 percent.

The bank said in a statement it had received bids worth 26.63 billion shillings ($263.66 million) for the two bills. It had offered bills worth 12 billion shillings and accepted bids worth 15.68 billion shillings.

The bank said it would offer bills of all tenors worth 16 billion shillings next week.

$1 = 101.0000 Kenyan shillings Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
