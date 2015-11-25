Yields slip on Kenyan 182-day, 364-day bills

NAIROBI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills slipped at auction on Wednesday, the central bank said.

The yield on the 182-day bill slid to 10.092 percent from 10.203 percent last week and the yield on the 364-day bill dropped to 11.934 percent from 12.086 the previous week. Yields on both tenors were above 21 percent in late October.

The central bank offered bills worth 12 billion shillings, and received bids worth 1.6 billion shillings. It accepted all the bids. The central bank will offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day bills next week worth a total 16 billion shillings. (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Mark Heinrich)