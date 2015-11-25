UPDATE 1-Yields slip on Kenyan 91-day, 182-day, 364-day bills

(Adds 91-day bill auction result)

NAIROBI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills slipped on Wednesday compared to last week’s auction, the central bank said.

The yield on the 182-day bill slid to 10.092 percent from 10.203 percent last week and the yield on the 364-day bill dropped to 11.934 percent from 12.086 the previous week.

On the 91-day bill, the yield slipped to 9.210 percent from 9.578 percent. Yields on all the tenors rose above 22 percent in late October.

The central bank will offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day bills next week worth a total 16 billion shillings. (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Mark Heinrich)