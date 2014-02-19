Kenya 15-year T-bond yield at 12.375 pct - central bank

NAIROBI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on a re-opened Kenyan 15-year Treasury Bond fell to 12.375 percent from 13.769 percent at the last sale in July, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The central bank said it received bids worth 23.4 billion Kenyan shillings ($271.30 million) for the bond. It had offered a total of 10 billion shillings of the paper for sale, and accepted 14.4 billion shillings.