FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya 15-year T-bond yield at 12.375 pct - central bank
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 19, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

Kenya 15-year T-bond yield at 12.375 pct - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on a re-opened Kenyan 15-year Treasury Bond fell to 12.375 percent from 13.769 percent at the last sale in July, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The central bank said it received bids worth 23.4 billion Kenyan shillings ($271.30 million) for the bond. It had offered a total of 10 billion shillings of the paper for sale, and accepted 14.4 billion shillings.

$1 = 86.2500 Kenyan shillings Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.