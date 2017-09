NAIROBI, May 25 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Uchumi Supermarkets has attracted “many suitors” in its search for a strategic investor and its board is evaluating bids from both local and foreign investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We have given ourselves the next three months up to August to conclude everything,” Julius Kipng‘etich told Reuters. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri, editing by Louise Heavens)