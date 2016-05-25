FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Kenya's Uchumi Supermarkets says has many suitors for stake
May 25, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 2-Kenya's Uchumi Supermarkets says has many suitors for stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds more CEO comment, background)

NAIROBI, May 25 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Uchumi Supermarkets has attracted “many suitors” in its search for a major new investor and its board is evaluating bids from both local and foreign parties, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We have given ourselves the next three months up to August to conclude everything,” Julius Kipng‘etich told Reuters.

Management has been battling to return to profit since it fired its previous CEO in June last year for “gross misconduct” and launched an audit into where cash from a rights issue had gone.

The company, which is the only publicly traded retailer in Kenya, is also selling assets to pay down debts and is seeking an emergency loan from the government, which holds a 15 percent stake.

Uchumi secured shareholder approval in January to sell new shares worth up to 5 billion shillings ($50 million)to help turn the firm around and appointed Kenya’s Pamoja Capital to lead the search for a potential investor.

The company’s current market value is 1.42 billion shillings, according to Thomson Reuters data.

“There are many suitors so the board is still evaluating and discussing,” Kipng‘etich said. Shares of Uchumi have plunged 60 percent this year.

$1 = 100.4500 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
