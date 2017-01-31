FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Kenya's Uchumi posts narrower full-year pretax loss
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 31, 2017 / 5:05 AM / 7 months ago

Kenya's Uchumi posts narrower full-year pretax loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Kenya's Uchumi Supermarkets said its pretax loss narrowed to 2.67 billion shillings ($25.70 million) for the year ended June last year from 3.51 billion shillings, in results which got a qualified opinion from its auditors.

The chain closed some outlets last year, and is selling assets like land, after it sunk into deep losses due to mismanagement. It is also seeking fresh funds from shareholders who include the Kenyan government.

Several past Uchumi directors and executives are facing charges brought by the market regulator. Its results for the period, published in a local daily, were delayed by months over the saga.

Net sales plunged by half to 6.4 billion shillings during the year, Uchumi said, adding the narrower loss was caused by management interventions. It did not offer specifics.

KPMG Kenya, the auditor, issued a qualified opinion of the results, saying there was no audit evidence on property and equipment's opening balances. ($1 = 103.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.