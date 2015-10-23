Uchumi Supermarkets to sell properties to raise capital

NAIROBI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Uchumi Supermarkets said on Friday it planned to sell and lease back two properties in the Kenyan capital to help raise capital, the latest move in a turnaround plan.

“The sale of the properties is driven primarily by Uchumi’s need to dispose of non-revenue generating assets so as to raise inexpensive working capital,” it said, citing a board decision.

It also said that it had operations on the Ngong Road and Langata Road sites so the transaction would involve “sale and lease back.”