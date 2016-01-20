Shareholder in Kenya's Uchumi approve capital injection plan

NAIROBI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Kenya’s Uchumi Supermarkets approved on Wednesday a plan to find an investor to inject up to 5 billion shillings ($48.85 million) into the company to help turn it around, a Reuters reporter at the meeting said.

Shareholders in the loss-making firm, voting by show of hands, also approved a move to increase its nominal share capital to 10 billion shillings from 5 billion shillings.

Any investor chosen would need shareholder backing and would be subject to regulatory approvals, Uchumi officials said.