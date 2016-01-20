FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shareholder in Kenya's Uchumi approve capital injection plan
January 20, 2016 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

Shareholder in Kenya's Uchumi approve capital injection plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Kenya’s Uchumi Supermarkets approved on Wednesday a plan to find an investor to inject up to 5 billion shillings ($48.85 million) into the company to help turn it around, a Reuters reporter at the meeting said.

Shareholders in the loss-making firm, voting by show of hands, also approved a move to increase its nominal share capital to 10 billion shillings from 5 billion shillings.

Any investor chosen would need shareholder backing and would be subject to regulatory approvals, Uchumi officials said.

$1 = 102.3500 Kenyan shillings Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Edmund Blair

